5 dead, 1 injured in building fire in China's Hunan

Five people were found dead and one was injured in an apartment building fire in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fire broke out in Zhijiang county, Huaihua city, at around 7 a.m. and was put out about two and half hours later, the city's publicity department said.

Firemen have completed the search and rescue in the building. Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.