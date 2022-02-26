IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK

The Indian Air Force has decided not to deploy its aircraft in a multilateral air exercise in the UK next month.

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington.

"In light of the recent events, #IAF has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK," the IAF tweeted.

The announcement came days after the IAF said it would send five combat aircraft to the exercise.