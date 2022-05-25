Embassy of India in Baku organizes Webinar on Cut Flowers, Foliage, planting material, Orchids, Seeds, Vegan, Meat, Rice, Tea Products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan's Baku, in association with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), organized a Business Webinar followed by B2B interactions on Cut Flowers, Foliage, planting material, Orchids, Seeds, Vegan, Meat, Rice and Tea Products on 25th May 2022, Trend reports.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) was established by the Government of India and is mandated with the responsibility of export promotion and development of the agricultural products.

The event which was part of the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was attended by the major companies of relevant products in India and Azerbaijan, representatives from the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Agro Services Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and journalists.

The event started with the opening remarks by Mr. V.K. Vidyarthi, General Manager of APEDA who underlined that India has well established infrastructure for agro-food processing and the state of the art laboratories in India conduct tests in accordance to food safety standards.

Speaking at the Webinar, Ambassador of India B. Vanlalvawna noted that there is a huge scope for diversifying India's economic engagement with Azerbaijan. He said that Indian food products are already known in the Azerbaijani market as varieties of products including rice, meat, spices and tea are sourced from India. He further stated that there is much scope for enhancing engagement and collaboration between the two countries in this sector.

In his address, Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairman of APEDA mentioned that India is a hub of agriculture and food products because of its diversity and India's floriculture sector has evolved as a commercial business venture with a high market value and tremendous opportunities. He noticed that increasing floriculture production in India offers great opportunity for bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in this sector.

Ms. Vafa Safarli, representative of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan made a presentation of the Agency's activities, its services and documents issued by the Agency as well as rules and procedures for import of floriculture, seed and food products in Azerbaijan.

Mr. Deepankar Pandey, Assistant Director of National Seed Association of India made a presentation on export of seeds, its scope, prospects and opportunities in which he stressed that India's seed sector is valued $3 billion and is 5th largest globally. A presentation on export of vegan products was made by Mr. Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, Plant based Foods Industry Association.

According to the Azerbaijani statistics, bilateral trade between India and Azerbaijan during January-December 2021 was $739.10 million increasing 26.8 percent. India was 10th major trade partner of Azerbaijan during this period. Azerbaijan’s export to India was $594.43 million increasing 30.1 percent. India's share in Azerbaijan's total export during the period was 2.7 percent, being 8th export destination for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s import from India was $144.67 million during January-December 2021 with an increase of 14.8 percent as compared to the same period of last year.