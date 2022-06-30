Marcos sworn in as Philippines' 17th president

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines on Thursday at the National Museum in Manila in front of thousands of people who witnessed the inauguration.

The 64-years-old son of former President Ferdinand Marcos, wearing a native Barong Tagalog formal shirt, took his oath of office as his 92-year-old mother Imelda and family members looked on.

On May 25, the Philippine Congress proclaimed Marcos the May 9 presidential election winner, with over 31 million votes or more than 58 percent of the votes cast. He succeeded Rodrigo Duterte who has finished his six-year term.

The Philippine constitution permits the president to serve a single six-year term.