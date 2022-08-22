Punjab cops on alert as intelligence agencies warn of terror attacks in Chandigarh

Security agencies have been put on alert following warnings of terror attacks Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Chandigarh and Punjab’s Mohali.

According to intel, terrorists could target bus stands in Chandigarh and Mohali.

Intelligence agencies have asked the state police, GRP, and State Intelligence Agency to coordinate and work on the inputs.

This comes a day after a threat message warning of a 26/11-like terror attack was sent to the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Police traffic control.

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations too, the security agencies were put on high alert.