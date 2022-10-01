Suicide blast kills 19, wounds 27 in Afghan capital

At least 19 people were killed and 27 others wounded on Friday in a suicide explosion that rocked an education center in a neighbourhood of western Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck at this educational center. Unfortunately, 19 people have been martyred and 27 others wounded," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

In a following statement, for prevention of future tragedies, Zadran urged all educational centers in western Kabul to inform the local police department about their future plans on hosting events with large gatherings.

"We wish safety will come soon and people will find their jobs. We have experienced enough bloodshed and war. How long will our people continue suffering bloodshed and misery?" Ahmed Javed, an eyewitness told Xinhua.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman of the Taliban-run administration, condemned the attack, terming it as "a barbaric act".

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.