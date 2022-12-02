Airbus says to decouple from Russian titanium 'in months'

Airbus (AIR.PA) will halt its reliance on Russia for titanium supplies within months, a senior executive said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Russia is the largest producer of titanium, a strategic metal prized for its strength relative to its weight. It is used mainly in aircraft engines and landing gear for large planes.

"We are in the process of decoupling from Russia when it comes to titanium. It will be a matter of months not years," Michael Schoellhorn, chief executive Airbus Defence & Space, said.

"I cannot give you a precise date; it is a relatively complex process with certification and everything else that aviation calls for, but it will happen," the former Airbus operations chief told a company sustainability briefing.