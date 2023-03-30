NASA, Boeing target July for first crewed flight test

he U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Boeing are now targeting July for the first crewed flight test of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, according to a press briefing on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

For the flight test, the Starliner spacecraft will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida.

The demonstration flight will carry two NASA astronaut test pilots, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, and will prove the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system, according to NASA.

Following a successful test flight with astronauts, NASA will begin the final process of certifying the Starliner spacecraft and systems for regular crew rotation flights to the space station.

The Starliner spacecraft has carried out two uncrewed flights so far.