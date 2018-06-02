Russia to dispatch new missile cruiser to Mediterranean

2 June 2018 05:27 (UTC+04:00)

Russia plans to dispatch its new cruise missile-launching warship to the Mediterranean to join the country's naval task force in the region, Press TV reported.

Russia's Chief of Staff of the Black Sea Fleet Rear Admiral Viktor Liin told reporters on Friday that the Vyshny Volochok warship, which has already been added to the country's Black Sea Fleet, will join the Russian Mediterranean Squadron.

The commander noted that the warship will take part in navigational assignments and combat training, adding, "All of this will be part of preparations for further missions in the Black Sea and in the Mediterranean."

The Vyshniy Volochok is Russia's newest warship equipped with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles designed for strikes at sea-based and land-based targets, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The multifunctional warship is capable of carrying high-precision missiles and is equipped with state-of-the-art artillery as well as anti-aircraft and radio equipment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in May that the country plans to deploy a permanent naval standing force, including submarines and warships with Kalibr long-range cruise missiles, in the Mediterranean Sea.

Russia's naval presence in the Mediterranean comprises a combination of ships from its Black Sea Fleet and Northern Fleet in the Arctic Ocean. The task force is mainly aimed at countering possible aggressive activities of NATO in the region, bolstering Russia’s defensive measures for its Black Sea borders and launching strikes against terrorist targets in Syria.

In December 2017, Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, approved a deal to extend the lease of a Mediterranean base used by the Russian Navy in the Syrian port of Tartus for 49 years and modernize the facility.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Depreciation of lira not to have strong influence on Azerbaijan: expert
Economy news 1 June 20:56
Iran, Russia using national currencies in trade: official
Economy news 1 June 20:20
Russian Foreign Ministry positive about new ambassador's activity in Azerbaijan
Politics 1 June 20:03
Israel satisfied with Russia’s stance on Iran’s military presence in Syria — ambassador
Israel 1 June 17:53
Russia cautions US, North Korea against deliberately pushing unrealistic demands
Russia 1 June 17:44
Russia's Shoigu, Israel's Lieberman discuss Syrian de-escalation zone
Russia 1 June 15:40
Putin and Abu Dhabi's crown prince may discuss energy markets - Kremlin
Russia 1 June 15:30
Lavrov: Russia expects to restore cooperation with US in nuclear industry
Russia 1 June 15:10
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Azerbaijan Business Center in Astrakhan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 1 June 14:47
Kremlin: summit between Russian and North Korean leaders is possible
Russia 1 June 14:39
Russia, Armenia to mull Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 June 14:26
Abramovich revokes his UK visa bid after receiving Israeli citizenship
Russia 1 June 12:19
Leaders of Russia, North Korea to meet this year
Russia 1 June 12:18
Russian company intends to supply lighting equipment to Azerbaijan
Economy news 1 June 10:52
Uzbekistan may begin production of electric, autonomous cars
Economy news 1 June 10:51
Pashinyan, focusing on West, wants to put pressure on Russia: Azerbaijani MP
Politics 1 June 09:58
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Syrian peace settlement
Russia 1 June 09:48
Crude oil eases on record U.S. production, OPEC supply hopes
Oil&Gas 1 June 09:25