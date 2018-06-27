Anton Siluanov: Russia's economic growth will reach 2.1% by year end

27 June 2018 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Growth of the Russian economy in 2018 will reach 2.1%, real wages will grow by 6.3%, First Deputy Prime Minister Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"We see that inflation is falling compared to the planned figures. We planned 4%, in the draft amendments, in the forecast we take into account 2.8%, growth of the economy this year is 2.1%, it grows at a faster pace, in addition to industrial production real wages are growing. Growth of real wages in the current year we estimate at a rate of 6.3%," the minister said.

