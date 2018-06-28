Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki

28 June 2018 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Finland’s capital of Helsinki will host a summit between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, TASS with reference to the Fox News reported on Thursday citing a source.

"We’ve just learnt that Helsinki, Finland, will be the site of a planned summit between President Trump and Vladimir Putin," the report said.

The source told Fox News that the date would be announced later on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he could meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his trip to Europe. Trump also said the meeting could be held after NATO summit in Brussels due on July 11-12 and noted that Helsinki was a possible location. During the summit, Trump plans to discuss the situation in Syria with the Russian president.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said Moscow and Washington had agreed on the date and venue of holding the meeting between the two leaders, noting that the details would be revealed on Thursday

