Putin, Trump may have one-on-one talk at start of Helsinki summit

3 July 2018 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may have a one-on-one talk at the beginning of their summit in Helsinki on July 16, if there is preliminary agreement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Replying to a question about how much a one-on-one meeting suits Russia, the Kremlin spokesman said: "It is totally suitable. President Putin feels relaxed in any format, which is comfortable for his interlocutors. Indeed, we do not rule out that both Presidents Putin and Trump may have a tete-a-tete meeting at the beginning, if an initial agreement is confirmed and there is preliminary understanding."

CNN reported on Monday citing a source familiar with the plans that Trump planned a one-on-one talk with Putin at the beginning. According to the TV channel, the US president wants to personally talk with Putin before allowing other aides and delegation members to join the meeting.

Trump used the same one-on-one format during his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last month, CNN reports. Trump met for about an hour with just the North Korean leader, joined only by their translators before opening the room for fuller delegations.

As the Kremlin press office reported earlier, the Putin-Trump encounter will take place in Helsinki on July 16. According to Kremlin Spokesman Peskov, the two leaders will discuss a number of uneasy issues, including the comprehensive discussion of the situation in Syria.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China issues U.S. travel warning amid trade tensions
China 16:10
Russia, Saudi Arabia propose reforms on monitoring OPEC+ deal
Russia 16:00
Iran, Russia finalizing talks on construction of vaccine production unit– official
Business 13:56
Libya force majeure pushes up oil, U.S. crude hits highest since late 2014
Oil&Gas 12:24
EU warns U.S. of boomerang effect if Trump imposes car levies
Europe 11:35
Russian-French air expedition in Arctic to cover more than 20,000 km
Russia 09:40
Trump moves to block China Mobile's U.S. entry, citing security concerns
China 09:35
Trump slams NATO allies over insufficient defense spending - report
US 06:58
Mexico's president-elect speaks with Trump, proposes comprehensive accord
Other News 02:59
US aims to reduce Iranian oil revenue to zero - State Dept.
US 2 July 22:44
Russia-Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran format - potentially strongest in region
Economy news 2 July 17:45
Azerbaijan increases exports of fruits and vegetables
Economy news 2 July 17:00
US plans to deploy guided B61-12 nuclear bombs in Turkey
Turkey 2 July 15:48
Russia to launch next-generation satellite
Russia 2 July 15:32
Armenia should implement int'l organizations' decisions on Karabakh - Russian official
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 July 15:28
Russia extends ban on transit of goods from Ukraine to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
Russia 2 July 14:14
Putin, King of Spain discuss bilateral relations over phone
Russia 2 July 12:58
EU warns U.S. of major hit if car tariffs imposed
Europe 2 July 12:21