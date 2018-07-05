Russia's Roscosmos to skip UK’s Farnborough airshow

Russian state corporation Roscosmos will skip the 2018 Farnborough Airshow, scheduled to run from July 16 to July 22 in the UK, head of the corporation’s press service Vladimir Ustimenko informed TASS on Thursday.

"The Roscosmos state corporation will not take part in the Farnborough Airshow this year," he said.

Earlier, company representatives had told TASS that Roscosmos had considered participating in the Farnborough Airshow in the UK.

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation stated earlier that its participation in the 2018 Farnborough Airshow remained doubtful. The Rostec state corporation stated that they are in a similar situation because of a ban on exhibiting military equipment imposed on Russian companies. However, the aircraft manufacturer may use the platform to showcase civilian products.

The organizers of the Farnborough international aerospace show prohibited Russia from displaying military products during the 2018 exhibition. According to Farnborough’s press service, the decision was made in accordance with the instructions of the British Government’s Export Control Organization (ECO) regarding the EU embargo on imports of armaments and military hardware to and from Russia. However, the press service added that they expect to see civilian equipment from Russia at the exhibition.

In 2016, Russia’s participation in Farnborough was minimal, with the space corporation Roscosmos sending a delegation, but not presenting any exhibits. Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport also declared its reluctance to participate.

