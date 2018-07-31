Russian Energy Ministry offers benefits when using turbines localized in Russia

31 July 2018 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian Ministry of Energy provides a series of preferences for companies that will use domestic gas turbine equipment in a draft decree approving a mechanism of investments raising for thermal power plants upgrade. In particular, thermal power plant commissioning can be postponed up to two years without penalties, Deputy Minister Vyacheslav Kravchenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"We give an opportunity to postpone facilities commissioning timeline for two years without penalties among preferences," Kravchenko said.

"I do not rule out new preferences will appear," he added.

Russia has no internal developments and industrial production of medium-and high-capacity turbines. Participation in the new upgrade program anticipates compulsory replacement of a plant boiler or turbine.

Kravchenko did not indicate the share of gas turbine replacement projects as part of the total number of projects that can be covered by the new program. "Several high-and medium-capacity turbines are meant," he noted.

