Kremlin: Preparations for Putin-Trump meeting in Argentina continue

The Kremlin continues preparations for a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump during the G20 summit in Argentina, TASS reports.

"Preparations are continuing. The meeting has been agreed. We have no other information from our US counterparts," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked about the possibility the Russian-US summit in Argentina might be canceled.

"We’ve taken note of that statement [Trump’s remark regarding the incident involving Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait]. Also, we noted yesterday’s statement by my White House counterpart who said that Trump was planning a number of meetings, including one with Putin [in Argentina]," Peskov said. He drew attention to Trump’s remark about aggression during the Kerch Strait incident.

"It depends on what he calls aggression. If he described as aggression the actions of Ukrainian naval ships, that’s one thing. It can be discussed if there was an act of aggression or not. If he uses the term aggression in relation to what the Russian border guards did to frustrate attempts at violating Russia’s state border, it is an entirely different mater. We disagree with that," Peskov said.

He added that Putin’s schedule for Friday and Saturday was very tight and every minute mattered, because his stay in Argentina had three aspects - participation in the G20 summit, bilateral meetings on the sidelines and the official visit to Argentina, due to be held during the two days.

Peskov did not say on what day Putin’s meeting with Trump would take place.

