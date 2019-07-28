Iran’s steps leave room for keeping nuclear deal - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia is going to insist at the coming meeting of the joint commission on the implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal that the reduction of Iran’s obligations still leaves the room for saving the deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS, Trend reports.

The meeting of the commission at the level of political directors will be held on Sunday, he added.

"We will discuss the schedule of a possible complication of the situation in connection with the steps the Iranians announced earlier. We will insist in our national capacity that the selective and reversible nature of the measures announced by the Iranians leaves enough room for a political and diplomatic maneuver," he said.

Ryabkov added that the meeting both evaluation of Iran’s actions according to the "less for less" pattern and the practical implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be discussed.

"We urge Iranians to prevent further escalation steps, to show responsibility. But nobody canceled projects in Fordow and Arak," the high-ranking diplomat stressed.

