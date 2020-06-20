Russian, US diplomats to discuss arms control in Vienna on June 22-23

US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Austria’s Vienna on June 22-23, China was also invited to attend the talks, the US Department of State’s press service said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Billingslea will travel to Austria June 22-23 to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on mutually agreed topics related to the future of arms control," the statement says. "The United States has extended an open invitation to the People’s Republic of China to join these discussions, and has made clear the need for all three countries to pursue arms control negotiations in good faith."