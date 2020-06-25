Russia reports more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases

Russia 25 June 2020 12:00 (UTC+04:00)
Russia on Thursday confirmed 7,113 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its tally to 613,994, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Officials said 92 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,605.

