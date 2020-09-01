Foreign students in Russia can begin academic year without restrictions

Foreign students who are already in Russia can start studying in universities without any restrictions, head of the Russian consumer watchdog Anna Popova said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I am sure that there are no restrictions [placed] on foreign students who are already in Russia. Meanwhile, those who are yet to arrive in Russia will be able to come here when it will be allowed from various countries in accordance with the specific rules," she noted.

Moreover, she recalled, all students are required to wear face masks in universities. "Today we have to take these measures because students are the most active part of our society in terms of communication," Popova underlined.

The watchdog chief conceded, however, that the requirement to wear masks in universities could be lifted in the future, but it is a necessity for now.

Online mode

Schools may be switched to online mode in case the coronavirus situation worsens, Anna Popova said.

"Yes, it may be done, like in case of outbreaks of flue or other respiratory infections," she said in an interview with the Vesti news program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Popova, such an algorithm has been used during flu and other acute respiratory infections for several years.

If a student catches the coronavirus infection at school, he or she will be isolated until the diagnosis is established, she said. "Further steps will be decided by a watchdog specialist. If a person catches the infection, he or she will have to stay at home for several days. I hope it will be enough. An algorithm will be chosen in each particular case, for each particular class, each particular group, etc.," she explained.

Stable situation

The coronavirus situation in Russia is generally stable, although a number of outbreaks are reported, Anna Popova said.

"Today, the situation in Russia is stable. The morbidity rate continues to go down, but we see a number of group foci, outbreaks, and we are working with that," she said in an interview with the Vesti news program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Popova said earlier that the epidemic process in the country "is absolutely controlled" and the situation was seen as "stabilizing."

To date, 995,319 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 809,387 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,176 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.