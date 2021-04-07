Russia reports nearly 8,300 COVID-19 cases over past day

Russia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 8,294 over the past day to 4,606,162, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The growth rate remained at 0.18% in relative terms.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,445 in the past 24 hours to 4,229,480, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 91.8% of the total number of infected people.

Russia’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 374 over the past day versus 389 a day earlier, and the death toll hit 101,480 since the start of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The provisional lethality remained at 2.2% in relative terms, according to the crisis center.