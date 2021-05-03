Russia records 8,489 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia went up by 8,489 in the past 24 hours to reach 4,831,744, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.18%.

The lowest increase rates in the past 24 hours are reported from the Jewish Autonomous the Nenetsk and the Chukotsk Autonomous Regions (0% each), the Tyva, Altai and Magadan Regions (0.02%), the Murmansk, Sakhalin and Khabarovsk Regions (0.04%).

In particular, 704 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg followed by the Moscow Region (641), the Rostov Region (227), the Voronezh Region (150), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (147).

There are currently 270,257 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.