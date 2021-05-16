Russia reports 8,554 COVID-19 cases over the past day

Russia confirmed 8,554 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,940,245, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms the growth rate reached 0.17%.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Republic of Tuva (0.02%), the Republic of Kalmykia, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Kamchatka Region, the Karachay-Cherkess Republic as well as the Republics of Adygeya and the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania (0.05%).

Some 2,789 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 767 in St. Petersburg, 672 in the Moscow Region, 203 in the Rostov Region, 138 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 133 in the Voronezh Region. Currently, 268,301 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Some 8,573 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,556,073. The share of recovered patients remained at 92.2% of the total number of those infected, according to the crisis center. Some 1,069 patients recovered over the past day in St. Petersburg, 553 in the Moscow Region, 312 in the Republic of Ingushetia, 209 in the Saratov Region and 198 in the Bryansk Region.

Russia confirmed 391 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 364 a day earlier, bringing the total death toll from the infection to 115,871. The average mortality rate rose to 2.35%, according to the crisis center. Some 36 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg, 25 in the Voronezh Region, 17 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 15 in the Rostov and Samara Regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surge by 2,789 in last 24 hours versus 3,073 a day earlier.