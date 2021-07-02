Organizing Committee on preparation of Caspian Economic Forum agrees on program of event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

The participants of the Organizing Committee on preparation and holding of the second Caspian Economic Forum chaired by Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Reshetnikov agreed on the program of the event, Trend reports on July 2.

"Our goal is to ensure the broadest agenda and effective business contacts among the participants," Reshetnikov added.

The opportunity to host the Forum falls once every 10 years for the countries of the "Caspian Five", namely, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

The Second Caspian Economic Forum will be held in Moscow this year on the International Caspian Day on August 12. Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin is expected to take part in it.

The measures of adapting the economies of the Caspian countries to new realities will be discussed at the forum. The aspects of building up cooperation in such spheres as transport, energy, low-carbon economy, science, a comfortable urban environment, inter-municipal interaction are planned to be discussed within the round tables and other events of the forum. The program will include the issues of intensifying tourist flows, cultural cooperation, youth exchanges and interaction through the business circles.

The representatives of the Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Government of Moscow, the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation, Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being and other structures, as well as the Roscongress Foundation attended the meeting of the organizing committee.

The decision of holding the Caspian Economic Forum was made by the heads of the five Caspian countries at the Fifth Caspian Summit on August 12, 2018 in Kazakhstan. The first forum was held on August 11-12, 2019 in Turkmenistan.