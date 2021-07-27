Russia, Thailand looking at mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

Russia and Thailand are looking at mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Monday after video consultations with Thailand’s health ministry on cooperation in preventing and combating infectious diseases, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Russia and Thailand plan to look at mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates," it said, adding that it is one of the steps needed for "opening the borders and resuming air service between our countries after the epidemiological situation stabilizes."

Apart from that, the watchdog’s research institutes shared information about the development and use of testing systems for COVID-19 and other infections, about the development of coronavirus vaccines, and first results of the herd immunity study.

"The sides stressed the importance of joint efforts to combat infections and epidemics, to react to new challenges and threats, including in order to trace and remove the risks of importing infections," it said.

The consultations yielded an agreement to develop working cooperation in the sphere of sanitary welfare, first of all, in such sectors as laboratory diagnostics, the development and use of vaccines, the study of herd immunity. According to the Russian sanitary watchdog, the Thai colleagues expressed interest in studying Russia’s practices of anti-coronavirus measures. "Apart from COVID-19, the sides are interested in developing cooperation in the area of control over other contagious diseases typical for the region," it added.