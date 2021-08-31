Russia, US fail to find common approach to strategic stability yet — Lavrov

Moscow and Washington have not yet found a common approach to strategic weapons but the sides are interested in that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of national and cultural associations on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We have failed to find a common approach so far. Our rationale is simple: since we are talking about the inadmissibility of a nuclear war and a world war and that is what Presidents [Vladimir] Putin [of Russia] and [Joe] Biden [of the United States] declared in a joint document and the name of the game is strategic weapons. We propose that all strategic weapons, both nuclear and conventional, both offensive and defensive should be the subject of an agreement with the Americans and, perhaps, they will be several treaties," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"The Americans have a somewhat different approach. They want to include all nuclear charges without any exception, including non-strategic munitions," Lavrov added.

"Both we and they are interested in finding a common denominator. The next round [of strategic stability talks]" will take place in September," the Russian foreign minister said.

As Russia’s top diplomat stressed, the sides "have not yet agreed on the framework for further talks on limiting specific armaments."

Russia and the United States announced the launch of a strategic stability dialogue following the outcome of the Geneva summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden on June 16.