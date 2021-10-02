Russia records 25,219 new daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since July 16

Russia has registered 25,219 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,560,767 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, this is the highest increase since July 16. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.33%.

In the past 24-hour period, 4,032 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, 2,494 - in St. Petersburg, along with 1,483 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 614 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 589 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 581 cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 641,165 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.