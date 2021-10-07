Serbia produced 1.5 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Serbia has produced 1.5 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus using the Russian technology, Serbian Minister of Innovation and Technological Development Nenad Popovic said on Thursday. He was speaking after the signing of the protocol of the 19th plenary meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on cooperation. Popovic co-chairs the committee from the Serbian side, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We have produced 1.5 million doses of the vaccine [Sputnik V], and by the end of the year 4 million doses of the vaccine will be released," he said.

The Serbian minister thanked Russia for its assistance in establishing the production of the vaccine in the country.

On February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic discussed by phone the possibility of producing Sputnik V on the territory of the republic. Later the Serbian leader announced that his country would build the production facilities with the assistances of the Russian side and will independently make the vaccine. On June 4, Putin and Vucic gave start to production of Sputnik V in Belgrade. In September, Vucic said his country had produced 545,000 doses of the first and second components of the Russian vaccine.