Dialogue with EMA on Sputnik V jab moving forward - Sergey Lavrov

Moscow’s cooperation with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) over the recognition of Russia’s coronavirus-fighting Sputnik V vaccine for use on EU soil has progressed, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We are now cooperating with the European Medicines Agency for the registration of Sputnik V vaccine, and we’ve already made some progress," the minister said.

According to the minister, both sides have been in the process of "a gradual examination". "It’s important to solve all of these questions regarding the mutual recognition of vaccines based on a professional dialogue between specialists in the field of healthcare, sanitation, and epidemiology. In addition, politicians should not hinder, but on the contrary, offer support in this professional dialogue," he concluded.