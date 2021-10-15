Russia, Israel to coordinate efforts at UN to counter history revision

Russia will continue to coordinate joint efforts with Israel as part of the UN platform to counter any attempts to revise the events of World War II and distort the widely recognized international legal outcomes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Friday in an article for the Israeli Newspaper ‘Yedioth Ahronoth’ dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the Renewal of Diplomatic Relations Between Russia and Israel, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Most vigorous rejection of the attempts of historical revisionism, combatting the distortion of the genesis, course and generally recognized international legal outcomes of the World War II have always united Russia and Israel," the Russian top diplomat noted. "We will continue to coordinate our efforts, and specifically at the UN, to counter this shameful phenomenon."

Lavrov also mentioned that millions of Russian-speaking compatriots were living in Israel, including immigrants from the former Republics of the USSR and Russia. "Veterans of the Great Patriotic War, survivors of the siege, former prisoners of concentration camps are among them. The fate of these people is of major interest to us," the foreign minister said.

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that while in some countries of Central and Eastern Europe, "Nazi henchmen were being brought to the level of national heroes and neo-Nazi tendencies were being revived, the memory of the decisive contribution of the heroic soldiers of the Red Army to the Victory over Nazism, the saving of Jews and other peoples from extermination, the liberation of the world from the horrors of the Holocaust was sacred in Israel." "We see how Israeli colleagues - at the state and public levels - encourage the activities of the veteran and compatriot movements, conduct active work to educate the younger generation," the foreign minister went on to say. "It is difficult to overestimate the significance of the law on Celebrating the Victory Day over Nazi Germany on May 9," Lavrov noted.

The Russian foreign minister recalled that on the 76th anniversary of the Great Victory, which was celebrated this year, festive events and commemorative parades along with the Immortal Regiment march took place in more than 45 Israeli cities. "Thousands of Israelis of all ages as well as officials participated. This scale speaks for itself," Lavrov concluded.