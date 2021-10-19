Russia’s investments in US government securities in August remain at July level
The volume of Russian investments in US government securities in August remained almost unchanged from the previous month and amounted to $4.004 bln, according to the documents of the US Treasury, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
In July, this figure was estimated at $4.006 bln. The share of long-term bonds in August amounted to $203 mln. Short-term bonds accounted for $3.8 bln. In July, the first figure was estimated at $305 mln, and the second - at $3.7 bln.
Russia began to sharply reduce its investments in the US national debt in the spring of 2018. In April, its level fell from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May - to $14.9 bln. In August 2019, for the first time since February, Russia increased its investments in US government securities to $9.3 bln.
Russia decreased investments in US government securities in March 2020, threefold compared to February - from $12.58 bln to $ 3.85 bln. In April, the volume of investments once again increased to $6.85 bln due to short-term bonds. In May last year, Russia cut its investment from $6.85 bln to $5.39 bln.
Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities in August with almost $1.32 trillion. China came in second with $1.05 trillion.