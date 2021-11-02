New batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Venezuela

A new batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Venezuela on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Over 450,000 doses of #SputnikV arrived in #Venezuela today for the country's vaccination program," the official account of the vaccine wrote on Twitter.

In total, since the end of 2020, the Russian side has supplied more than 5 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Venezuela. In mid-October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov expressed hope for the early start of supplies to Caracas of another Russian vaccine against coronavirus, EpiVacCorona.

According to the Ministry of Health of Venezuela, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 407,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 4,891 have died from the infection. The country's government expects to vaccinate 70% of its population against coronavirus by the end of 2021, using drugs received from Russia, China, and Cuba. According to official figures, 56% of citizens are currently vaccinated in Venezuela.