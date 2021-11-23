Russian General Staff head discusses international security with US' Mark Milley

Russian General Staff head Army General Valery Gerasimov discussed the ongoing issue of international security with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"On November 23, 2021, Russian Armed Forces General Staff head - First Deputy Defense Minister Army General Valery Gerasimov had a phone call with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, during which the senior military officials discussed the ongoing issues of international security," the statement says.