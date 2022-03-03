Russian president submits protocol on amending CSTO peacekeeping agreement to State Duma

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to State Duma (Parliament) for ratification a protocol on amending the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping agreement, Trend reports via TASS news agency.

"Protocol introduces the concept of a “coordinating state” and provides that under its auspices a Collective Peacekeeping Force (CPF) of CSTO is created to be used in a UN peacekeeping operation," the explanatory note says.

CPF is being established under the auspices of the coordinating state for use in UN peacekeeping operations.

"Conditions for the participation of the CPF in a UN peacekeeping operation are determined in an agreement concluded by the coordinating state with an authorized UN unit," the document states.

The protocol was signed in Dushanbe on September 16, 2021. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin was appointed as the official representative during the consideration of the document by the parliament.