...
Nissan suspends operations in Russia and Ukraine for a year — CEO

Russia Materials 13 May 2022 23:41
Nissan Motor has suspended operations in Russia and Ukraine for a year, CEO of the Japanese carmaker Makoto Uchida told a press conference presenting the company’s 2021 financial year results. The financial year ended on March 31, 2022, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We suspended operations due to problems with supplies and logistics. <...> We did not take into account data for the Russian Federation and Ukraine [in the report]. <...> We assume that operations will be suspended for a year," Uchida said.

The Nissan plant in St. Petersburg suspended operation from March 14 due to interruptions in deliveries of components.

