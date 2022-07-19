Putin thanks Erdogan for his help in negotiations on export of Ukrainian grain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Issues related to the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports have not yet been fully resolved, but it’s good that there is movement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran, Trend reports citing Interfax.

He thanked Erdogan for his efforts "to mediate in providing a Turkish platform for negotiations on food issues, the problems of exporting grain through the Black Sea".

"With your mediation, we have moved forward. Not all issues, however, have yet been resolved, but the fact that there is movement is already good," Putin noted.

Erdogan expressed hope for the success of negotiations on the export of Ukrainian grain and noted the constructive mediating role of Russia in this matter. He also noted the importance of maintaining contacts at the highest level through telephone conversations between the two presidents, he called today's meeting on the sidelines of the "Astana format" an even bigger plus and invited Putin to discuss an extensive agenda.