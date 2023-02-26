Russia registers 9,574 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 31 related deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 9,574 in the past 24 hours, whereas the number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 31, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

On the previous day 11,071 coronavirus cases and 34 related deaths were registered in the country, while figures since the beginning of the pandemic reached 22,253,137 and 396,035, respectively.

The number of recoveries increased by 9,774 in 24 hours compared with 11,208 on the previous day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,591,237.

The number of coronavirus patients taken to hospital in the past 24 hours amounted to 880, which is 13.5% higher than on the previous day when 775 coronavirus patients were hospitalized. The number of people taken to hospital decreased in 28 regions and rose in 40 regions, whereas in 17 regions the situation did not change.