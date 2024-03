BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 has occurred on the eastern coast of Kamchatka Island in the Pacific Ocean, the regional branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake was 129 km southeast of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The outbreak lay at a depth of 41 km.