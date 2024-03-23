Children reportedly among hospitalized victims of Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Four children are among the hospitalized victims of the terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall, the Department of Public Health said, Trend reports.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 93 people.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The gun was located by the investigators.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at the Crocus City Hall.

