One more person detained in connection with terrorist attack at Russia's Crocus City Hall

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Another suspect in the terrorist attack committed at Crocus City Hall has been detained, the Investigative Committee of Russia says, Trend reports.

According to information, the suspect was involved in a terrorist financing scheme.

“The investigation will send a petition to the court to select a preventive measure for him,” the report says.

The incident occurred on March 22, when unidentified assailants opened fire at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, leading to evacuations.

Eyewitnesses described individuals in camouflage attire firing machine guns inside Crocus City Hall just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 individuals, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

The death toll has reached 143.