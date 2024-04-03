Armenia needs to keep in mind what US aid can bring - Russian MFA (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Armenia should recall where the US has led its closest allies, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on air of Zvezda TV channel, commenting on the upcoming EU-US-Armenia meeting to be held on April 5, Trend reports.

She pointed out that when NATO pledges support to a particular country, it's crucial to inquire about their past successes in similar situations.

"The unprecedented deadlock inflicted upon the Middle East and its closest ally by the US remains unmatched. Armenia and its people should understand this reality for themselves, not for external motives or aspirations, but for their own awareness. This significance should be kept in mind as meetings in various formats and arrangements, including quartets and triangles, are envisaged. Let them recall where the US has guided its nearest allies," Zakharova added.

