Truck collides with train in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A truck collided with a freight train in the western Turkish province of Kutahya, the Turkish media outlets reported Jan. 10.

According to the preliminary data, two people who were in the truck became injured as a result of the accident. The injured people were taken to the nearest hospital.

A criminal case has been launched, investigation is underway.

---

