Truck collides with train in Turkey

10 January 2018 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A truck collided with a freight train in the western Turkish province of Kutahya, the Turkish media outlets reported Jan. 10.

According to the preliminary data, two people who were in the truck became injured as a result of the accident. The injured people were taken to the nearest hospital.

A criminal case has been launched, investigation is underway.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkish Foreign Ministry talks disagreements between Ankara, Washington
Turkey 11:42
Turkey summons Russian, Iranian ambassadors
Turkey 9 January 21:39
Turkey eyes to become aviation hub of region - ministry
Economy news 9 January 15:02
Fire breaks out at shipyard in Istanbul (VIDEO)
Turkey 9 January 13:40
Turkey launches large-scale operations against PKK
Turkey 9 January 12:43
US servicemen bought babies from low-income Turkish families – media
Turkey 9 January 10:19
Anti-drug operation in Istanbul results in numerous arrests
Turkey 9 January 09:59
Turkish police arrest at least 7 in drug busts
Turkey 8 January 22:25
Morocco freezes customs agreement with Turkey
Economy news 8 January 20:08
Deputy PM: Turkey to extend state of emergency
Turkey 8 January 19:40
Istanbul to get its biggest covered market in 2019
Turkey 8 January 18:26
Bus stops in Turkey getting equipped with air conditioning
Turkey 8 January 14:56
Turkish opposition party not to nominate presidential candidate
Turkey 8 January 13:26
Turkish Parliament to study causes of Islamophobia in Europe
Turkey 8 January 11:52
Turkey to import meat from France
Economy news 8 January 11:11
Turkey reveals number of old cars recycled in country in 2017
Economy news 8 January 10:51
Criminal case filed in connection with bus accident in Baku (UPDATE)
Society 7 January 14:52
Turkish police arrest 24 in anti-drug operations
Turkey 7 January 00:32