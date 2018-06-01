Share of domestic production in defense industry in Turkey exceeds 60%: Erdogan

1 June 2018 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The share of domestic production in the Turkish defense industry is 65 percent, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported June 1.

Erdogan noted that in 2002, exports of defense industry of Turkey amounted to $36 billion, while today this figure has reached $161 billion.

"Today, Turkey has become a country that produces tanks, ships, and drones," Erdogan said.

The production of mobile outposts that have proven their worth in the fight against militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), as well as the production of the Canik TP9 pistols, ANKA drones and other military equipment was launched in Turkey since 2011, in the framework of strengthening the national defense industry.

Previously, domestic long-range missiles of the "earth-earth” class were tested in Turkey.

The new missile entitled as KAAN, was launched from a test site in the province of Sinop in Northern Turkey and, flying 280 kilometers in a given direction, fell in the Black Sea. These tests are the latest ones, after which the missile will be passed into service in the Turkish army.

The KAAN missile system produced by Roketsan Company was presented at the international defense industry exhibition IDEF-2017 in Istanbul.

In recent years, Turkey has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

