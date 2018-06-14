Defense Ministry of Turkey says US actions "dangerous and suspicious"

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

The intention of the US to refuse to supply F-35 fighters to Turkey is dangerous and suspicious, said the Minister of National Defense Nurettin Canikli, reported Turkish media on June 14.

Canikli noted that, in principle, the US do not have the right to refuse, as Turkey is a NATO member.

"Turkey will pay $11 billion to get 100 F-35 fighters. So far we have paid more than $ 800 million," said Canikli.

The agreement between the Turkish Government and Lockheed Martin Company on the F-35 supply was signed in May 2017.

Earlier, representatives of the US Democratic Party took the initiative to cancel the supply to Turkey of the fifth-generation F-35 fighters due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems by this country.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that, the Turkish authorities will take countermeasures if Washington blocks the supplies.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that, the agreement between Ankara and Washington on the supply of fighter-bombers of the fifth generation F-35 remains in force, and the first such aircraft will be transferred to Turkey on June 21 this year.

