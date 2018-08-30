Turkish police conducting raids

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish police are conducting raids in the southern province of Adana, Turkish media reported.

Over 100 policemen are involved.

Some Syrian citizens, who are suspected of forging documents, have been detained.

Raids will be conducted in other provinces of the country as well.

Presently, there are over 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

