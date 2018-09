Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A shootout occurred between a police officer and a serviceman in Istanbul, Turkish media reported Sept. 3.

The police officer was killed, and a serviceman, as well as one civilian, were injured, according to the report.

A criminal case has been launched into the incident, investigation is underway.

