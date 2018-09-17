Erdogan voices reason for presence of Turkish armed forces in Syria

17 September 2018 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish armed forces are in Syria upon the call of the Syrian people, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the Turkish media reported Sept. 17.

While the Russian army is in Syria by the call of the Syrian regime, we have been called by the people of Syria, the president of Turkey said.

"Turkey does not recognize the Syrian regime, and the people of Syria approve of the presence of the Turkish armed forces in Syria," Erdogan said.

He noted that Turkey's goal is to resolve the Syrian crisis as soon as possible, in particular the crisis in Idlib.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey stands for the political solution of the Syrian conflict and in particular, the crisis in Idlib.

The foreign minister noted that Turkey is currently working together with Russia and Iran to solve the crisis in Idlib.

“Bombarding Idlib can lead to a humanitarian crisis, therefore it is unacceptable,” Cavusoglu said.

On Sept. 7, the presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia held a trilateral meeting and discussed the situation in Idlib.

Idlib is one of the de-escalation zones as part of the Astana format.

There are about 3 million civilians in Idlib.

On Aug. 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces began the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State" and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, as well as al-Bab.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan says establishment of naval base in Northern Cyprus possible
Turkey 11:42
Erdogan transfers his powers to vice president
Turkey 11:27
Turkish president: OSCE Minsk Group must focus on Karabakh conflict settlement
Turkey 10:49
Baku’s liberation in 1918 important event in history of Azerbaijani statehood - scientist
Politics 16 September 15:19
Ilham Aliyev: Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are at highest level
Politics 16 September 14:04
President Ilham Aliyev: By implementing joint projects, Azerbaijan and Turkey redraw energy and transport map of Eurasia
Politics 15 September 20:52
Latest
Polyethylene plant of SOCAR Polymer almost complete
Oil&Gas 12:10
Plant for production of radiators to open in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 12:06
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenian PM’s statement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:02
Uzbek, Kazakh stock exchanges expand co-op to create unified trading platform
Economy news 11:46
Erdogan says establishment of naval base in Northern Cyprus possible
Turkey 11:42
Malaysian media talks possible return of Petronas to Uzbek oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 11:41
Explosion in Armenia
Armenia 11:38
What are three key risks to oil price?
Oil&Gas 11:32
Erdogan transfers his powers to vice president
Turkey 11:27