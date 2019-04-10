Turkey, Greece to mull regional issues

10 April 2019 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey and Greece will discuss regional issues during the visit by Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Sedat Onal to Athens, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Onal will visit Athens on April 12. As part of the visit, a meeting is expected with Greek Foreign Minister Dimitrios Paraskevopoulos.

“The bilateral relations of the countries will be also discussed at the meeting,” the ministry said.

---

