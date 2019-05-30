Turkey tests domestic Bora guided missiles for first time in Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey used the domestic Bora guided missiles for the first time against PKK (the Kurdistan Workers' Party) terrorists in northern Iraq , Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that the Bora missiles were launched from Turkey from a distance of 280 kilometers.

"All the terrorist facilities that the Bora missiles were aiming at were destroyed," the media wrote.

As part of the operation of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Air Force dubbed 'Pence' (Paw), 19 terrorists of PKK were killed in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On May 28, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of thePKK terrorist group.

