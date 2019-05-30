Turkey expands area of military operations in northern Iraq

30 May 2019 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has expanded the area of military operations in northern Iraq, Trend reports referring to Turkish Defense Ministry.

The Turkish Air Force and Armed Forces are currently firing on the positions of PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) terrorists in the Avashin-Baysan and Metin districts.

It has been reported earlier today that Turkey used the domestic Bora guided missiles for the first time in northern Iraq against PKK terrorists. The Bora missiles were launched from Turkey from a distance of 280 kilometers.

As part of the operation of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Air Force, dubbed 'Pence' (Paw), 19 terrorists of PKK were killed in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On May 28, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the PKK terrorist group.

