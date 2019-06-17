Two Russian citizens injured in shootout in Istanbul - Turkish media

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A shootout took place between Chechen nationals, who are Russian citizens, in Fatih district in Istanbul, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Two persons were seriously injured as a result of the shootout.

The shootout took place in one of the district hotels.

No other details of the incident are provided. Other participants of the incident managed to escape the crime scene.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news