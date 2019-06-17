Two Russian citizens injured in shootout in Istanbul - Turkish media

17 June 2019 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A shootout took place between Chechen nationals, who are Russian citizens, in Fatih district in Istanbul, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Two persons were seriously injured as a result of the shootout.

The shootout took place in one of the district hotels.

No other details of the incident are provided. Other participants of the incident managed to escape the crime scene.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani citizens buying more real estate in Turkey
Turkey 13:02
Turkey conducts operations involving over 1,000 police officers
Turkey 11:10
Turkey brushes off attempts to influence its foreign policy amid S-400 row with US
Turkey 02:11
15 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Turkey 16 June 19:34
Turkey retaliates against attack in Syria's Idlib
Turkey 16 June 16:48
Turkey's Erdogan sees Russian S-400s delivery starting in July
Turkey 16 June 12:13
Latest
ANIMAFILM's Kids Jury Members revealed (PHOTO)
Society 14:40
Dollar in Uzbekistan rises for 8th weeks in row; euro falls
Finance 14:39
Petrol manufacturing up, import down in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 14:36
WTO suspends litigation over China 'market economy' status at Beijing's request
Other News 14:34
Another oil refinery to be constructed in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 14:24
Turkmenistan to put up state property for sale
Economy 14:16
Turkmen state concern opens tender to prepare feasibility study on industrial spur
Tenders 13:57
Italy’s Eni opens tender in Turkmenistan to buy gas cutting installation
Tenders 13:57
Iran say it will reach allowed enriched uranium limit in 10 days
Other News 13:57